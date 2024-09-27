K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.66

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.66 and traded as high as C$35.49. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 6,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. Analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3198942 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

