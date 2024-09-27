Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.07 and traded as high as C$6.43. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 274,678 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KEL. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.07.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4879808 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

