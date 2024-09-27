Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.07. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 152,741 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

