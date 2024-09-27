Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares changing hands.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

