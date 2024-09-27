KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE KT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

