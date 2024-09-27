Lam Research Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 16,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 11,764 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $847.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $921.66. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

