Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after buying an additional 99,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

