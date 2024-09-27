Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.25

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.25 and traded as high as C$30.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 36,594 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2099407 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

