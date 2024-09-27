Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.65 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 280,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

