Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.03

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.03 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 42.70 ($0.57). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 42.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,715,663 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
In other news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($142,474.56). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
