Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $613,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

