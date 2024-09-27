McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $302.69 and last traded at $301.77, with a volume of 144840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.22.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,111. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

