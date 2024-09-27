Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $136.72 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

