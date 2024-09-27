Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $4,079,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,294 shares of company stock worth $185,855. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

