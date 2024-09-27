Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VONG opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

