Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,326 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.59% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Vima LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

