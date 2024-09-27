Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 527 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $45,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

