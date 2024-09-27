Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $95.77, but opened at $113.10. Micron Technology shares last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 25,833,613 shares traded.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

