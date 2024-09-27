Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 15.7% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $110.76. Approximately 49,076,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 21,760,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.