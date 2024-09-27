Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$14.46. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 174,222 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.22.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.3028105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

