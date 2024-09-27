NanoXplore Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoXplore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.27. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.96.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

