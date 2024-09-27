NeoGenomics, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

