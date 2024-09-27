Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.