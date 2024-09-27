NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $90.57 and last traded at $89.80. Approximately 3,758,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,554,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.52.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

