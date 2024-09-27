Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average daily volume of 6,286 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

