Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after acquiring an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 661,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

