Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $524.31 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $534.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after buying an additional 621,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,173,000 after purchasing an additional 416,768 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

