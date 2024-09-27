NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 826.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 841,934 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,762,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,421.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,853,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $229,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

