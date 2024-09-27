NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,853,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $229,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,189 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 910.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 967.6% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 138,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 125,908 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,224,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.