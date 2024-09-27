Oceaneering International, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OII)

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OII stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 90,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

