PDD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 172,702 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 119,893 call options.

Shares of PDD opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

