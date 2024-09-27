Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.18. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 39,082 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
