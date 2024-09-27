Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $100.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.