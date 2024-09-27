Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.81. Precipio shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 9,360 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

