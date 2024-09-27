Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares.
Protech Home Medical Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78. The stock has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Protech Home Medical
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.