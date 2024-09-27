Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Boosted by Raymond James

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $145.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.