Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CCL)

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CCL opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.