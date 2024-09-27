Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised by Analyst

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

HALO opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,284. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

