Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

IMO stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

