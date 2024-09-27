Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,273,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

