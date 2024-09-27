Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Nabors Industries Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($12.47) per share.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $582.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 62.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

