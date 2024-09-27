Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after buying an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.