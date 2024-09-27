Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 7.6 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.