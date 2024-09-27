Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.77.

TSE ERO opened at C$31.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

