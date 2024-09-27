Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.
Ero Copper Trading Up 4.8 %
TSE ERO opened at C$31.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
