Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$114.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 137.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

