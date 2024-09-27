Raymond James Weighs in on Vizsla Silver Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $505.13 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

