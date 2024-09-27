Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,484.91

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,484.91 ($46.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,665 ($49.08). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,592 ($48.10), with a volume of 2,554,842 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,592.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,556.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,484.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

