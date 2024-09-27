Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

AA stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

