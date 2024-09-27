Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 932 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $405.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. RBB Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

