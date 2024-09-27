Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,859 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acelyrin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acelyrin by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Acelyrin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.34. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.